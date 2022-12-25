Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation in last episode of 2022 of his monthly radio programme

Mann ki Baat programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, and the AIR News website

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:11 AM IST

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation in last episode of 2022 of his monthly radio programme
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation in last episode of 2022 of his monthly radio programme (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday, December 25, address the nation in his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. This will be the last episode of Mann ki Baat in 2022. 

He will share his thoughts with people on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 96th episode of the monthly radio programme which will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, and the AIR News website. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

PM Modi has also shared a booklet based on the last month’s episode of Mann ki Baat. It contains topics such as India’s G-20 Presidency, continued strides in space, the rise in exports of musical instruments and more. 

PM Modi had said that India’s upcoming G20 Presidency is a big opportunity to focus on Global Good and the welfare of the world.

READ | Air India Delhi passengers can reschedule their flights for free as airline launches 'FogCare'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
Who was Amou Haji? 'World's dirtiest man' who passed away after first bath in decades
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.