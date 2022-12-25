Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation in last episode of 2022 of his monthly radio programme (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday, December 25, address the nation in his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. This will be the last episode of Mann ki Baat in 2022.

He will share his thoughts with people on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 96th episode of the monthly radio programme which will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, and the AIR News website. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

PM Modi has also shared a booklet based on the last month’s episode of Mann ki Baat. It contains topics such as India’s G-20 Presidency, continued strides in space, the rise in exports of musical instruments and more.

PM Modi had said that India’s upcoming G20 Presidency is a big opportunity to focus on Global Good and the welfare of the world.

READ | Air India Delhi passengers can reschedule their flights for free as airline launches 'FogCare'