'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address nation at 11 AM in last week of COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's second radio address since the announcement of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in the country on March 25, which he later extended till May 3. Prime Minister Modi had last addressed the nation with 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 29.

In his last address, the Prime Minister had sought forgiveness for the inconvenience caused to migrant labourers and others due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Modi had said that it was a question of life and death and expressed his confidence in the fact that "we will definitely win the battle" against the coronavirus.

He had also praised frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic as well as expressed his gratitude for the countless workers in essential services who are ensuring that India doesn't come to a complete standstill for lack of operational machinery.

"I seek forgiveness ... I strongly feel you will forgive me. When I see my poor brothers and sisters, then I definitely feel that they would say what kind of a Prime Minister is this who has put us in this trouble. I especially seek their forgiveness. You had to undergo problems. I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus for a country with a population of 130-crore," the Prime Minister had said in his last address, "But this is a battle for life and death."

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.