'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address 59th edition of radio programme today

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address 59th edition of radio programme today

The program will also be broadcasted in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 09:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back with his popular monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. He will address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday. 

"Do tune in tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Modi said in a tweet.

This will be the 59th edition of the programme and it will be broadcasted in AIR and Doordarshan, and also in the AIR News website-  www.newsonair.com - and newsonair Mobile App. The Youtube channels of  AIR, DD News, PMO and the I&B Ministry will also broadcast the live stream. 
 
The program will also be broadcasted in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language broadcast versions will also be repeated at 8 pm in the evening. 

He had also asked the listeners of the programme to share ideas, which can be incorporated in the radio show afterwards.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

His last address to the nation through the radio broadcast programme was just before the Ayodhya verdict. Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 27, the Prime Minister said, "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way! The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate tension in the atmosphere. Some of the loudmouths and the braggarts had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around." 

He also urged the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements after the verdict. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on that day and said that the country will always be grateful for his contributions.

 

 

