'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address 59th edition of radio programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back with his popular monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. He will address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday.

"Do tune in tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Modi said in a tweet.

Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

This will be the 59th edition of the programme and it will be broadcasted in AIR and Doordarshan, and also in the AIR News website- www.newsonair.com - and newsonair Mobile App. The Youtube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and the I&B Ministry will also broadcast the live stream.



The program will also be broadcasted in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language broadcast versions will also be repeated at 8 pm in the evening.

He had also asked the listeners of the programme to share ideas, which can be incorporated in the radio show afterwards.

"Looking forward to this month's #MannKiBaat. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Alternatively, you can share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

His last address to the nation through the radio broadcast programme was just before the Ayodhya verdict. Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 27, the Prime Minister said, "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way! The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate tension in the atmosphere. Some of the loudmouths and the braggarts had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around."

He also urged the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements after the verdict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on that day and said that the country will always be grateful for his contributions.