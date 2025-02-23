The Prime Minister asserted that the interest of youth in science matters a lot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 119th episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday urged people to observe National Science Day by spending "One Day as a Scientist," which he said will foster curiosity among children and youth about science. The Prime Minister asserted that the interest of youth in science matters a lot.

"In the coming days, we will be celebrating National Science Day. The interest and passion of our children and youth in science matter a lot. I have an idea regarding this, which can be called 'one day as a scientist'; that is, you try spending one day as a scientist. You can choose any day, as per your comfort or wish. You must visit places like a research lab, planetarium or space centre that day. This will increase your curiosity about science," he said.

Further, PM Modi praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving a "Century" in its launch. "Last month, the country was a witness to ISRO's 100th Rocket Launch. This is not just a number but it rather shows our resolve to achieve ever new heights in space science. Our space journey started in a very normal manner. There were challenges at every step in it, but our scientists continued moving forward, achieving victory over them. With time, the list of our achievements in space flight continues to grow longer," he said.

"Be it building a launch vehicle, or the success of Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya L-1 or carrying out the unprecedented mission of sending 104 satellites into space at one go with one rocket. The Ambit of ISRO's success has been quite large. In the past 10 years, around 460 satellites have been launched and these include many satellites of other countries," the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that in team of space scientists, participation of women has been increasing continuously. "I am also very happy to see today the space sector has become a favourite of our youth. Just a few years back, who would have thought that in this sector, the number of start-ups and private sector space companies would reach hundreds? For our youth who want to do something thrilling and exciting in life, the space sector is becoming an excellent option for them," PM Modi said.

After achieving the 100th launch milestone with the successful launch of the GSLV-F15 mission in January 2025, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM has given a vision for 20-40 years.

"We have come a long way from moving rockets and satellites on old bicycles and bullock carts. Today, we are a vibrant and respected space organization. This has not been done by one man but by a generation of leaders starting from Vikram Sarabhai to Satish Dhawan," V Narayanan said.

"The PM has given a clear vision for what we have to do till 2040, and space sector reform is his brainchild. And it's not only vision but also project approval. We have the support and blessings of political leadership," he added.

ISRO recently successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This was ISRO's 100th launch from the country's spaceport.

