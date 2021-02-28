Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stresses on water conservation - Key highlights of his address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (February 28) at 11 am. This was 2021’s second Mann Ki Baat programme where the Prime Minister shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It was the 74th episode of the monthly radio programme. It was broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It was also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.

Here are the highlights of his speech in Mann Ki Baat:

During this month of 'magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. To associate 'magh' month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin: PM Modi.

As per the latest census, a total of 112 species of birds were sighted in Kaziranga National Park. The reason is water conservation and low human interference: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Many people from across the country are contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working in a LED blub factory in Delhi, understood the process of blub production & started a small LED blubs manufacturing unit at this native place: PM.

Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi.

Silu Nayak, popularly known as Nayak sir, from Arakhuda, Odisha, is a man on a mission. He trains in all aspects youths for free who want to join security forces. He has mentored many for service of the nation: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign 'Catch the Rain'. Its slogan is 'Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls': PM Modi.

Sometimes, a simple question shakes you. A few days ago someone asked me did I ever feel that I could not pursue something. I told myself that I could not give enough efforts to learn the world's most ancient language Tamil: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

In last month’s Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that the nation was shocked by the events that transpired on Republic Day at Red Fort.

He remarked on the successful launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. PM Narendra Modi explained how India was able to send consignments of COVID-19 vaccines made in India to various countries of the world and said that India was self-reliant when it comes to medicines and vaccines. He referred to how Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro cited the Ramayana to thank India for the same.

PM Modi said that India was going to celebrate 75 years of its independence and called upon the citizens to write about the freedom fighters. He added that it will be an ideal tribute to the national heroes of the freedom movement.

"India was shocked to witness the insult of tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days of the year with hope," he had said.