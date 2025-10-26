Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal initiative; extends greetings on Chhath Puja - 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices and take part in Chhatt Puja festivities, and touched upon various initiatives supporting the environment. Here are 10 key points from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, extended greetings on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, while highlighting several sustainable practices. He also called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices, expressed happiness over the increase in the number of indigenous dogs in the BSF and CRPF contingents and discussed several other issues. Here are 10 key points from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.





1. Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: PM Modi remembered India's first Union Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as one of the greatest "luminaries" of modern times and saying he made unparalleled efforts for the nation's unity and integrity. Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India', PM Modi remembered Patel's achievements, noting that the nation would remain indebted to him for his invaluable contributions as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.



2. Sustainable practices: PM Modi called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices and take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' tree planting campaign. He praised several local initiatives that combine innovation with environmental protection, including the unique waste management model in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, and the work of Bengaluru-based engineer Kapil Sharma, who is leading efforts to rejuvenate the city's lakes and wells. He also drew attention to the importance of coastal ecosystems.

3. Chhatt Puja wishes: He extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a reflection of the “deep unity” between culture, nature, and society. He also urged people to participate in Chhath Puja festivities, stating, “Wherever you are in the world, if you have a chance, try to participate in Chhath Puja. I bow down to Chhathi Maiya. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath, especially to the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal."

4. GST Bachat Utsav: Prime Minister Modi noted that during the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Bachat Utsav, there was an increase in purchases of Swadeshi goods. In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "There is also a lot of enthusiasm among people regarding the GST Bachat Utsav. This time, something equally pleasant was observed during the festivals. The purchase of Swadeshi goods in the markets has increased tremendously. In my letter, I had also urged for a 10% reduction in the consumption of edible oil, and people have displayed a very positive response to this as well."



5.150th anniversary of Vande Mataram song: PM Modi termed patriotism as an emotion beyond words and said that Vande Mataram is the song that lends tangible voice form to that abstract feeling. He said the "timeless anthem" continues to awaken patriotism and unity among Indians. Describing the song as a powerful symbol of national pride, PM Modi said, "India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', a song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. 'Vande Mataram', this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies. In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of Ma Bharati. It makes us aware of our responsibilities as children of Ma Bharati."



6. Indigenous dogs in BSF, CRPF: He praised the increase in the number of indigenous dogs in the BSF and CRPF contingents. He recalled mentioning Indian dog breeds five years ago and expressing happiness that the BSF and CRPF have since increased their use of Indian breed dogs. Recounting Lucknow dog Riya's performance at the All India Police Duty Meet, PM Modi said that the BSF trained the Mudhol Hound and that in the event, Riya won first prize, leaving several foreign breeds behind. He also highlighted when an indigenous dog of the CRPF detected explosives in Chhattisgarh.



7. Popularity of Sanskrit: PM Modi acknowledged that Sanskrit is gaining popularity among the youth through social media and cultural content. He cited examples of people doing interesting work related to Sanskrit and noted that there were several reels on social media where young people are seen speaking in and about Sanskrit. He praised the work of content creator Bhai Yash Salunke, the two sisters, Kamala and Janhavi, and other creators like Sanskrit Chhatroham, Samashti, and Bhavesh Bhimnathani.



8. Coffee culture: PM Modi turned attention to India's thriving coffee culture, highlighting the growing recognition of Koraput coffee from Odisha on the global stage. He talked about major coffee-producing belts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He also mentioned the expansion of coffee cultivation in Northeast India.



9. Operation Sindoor: PM Modi stated that he has received warm messages from people in response to his letter to the nation, written on October 21. He mentioned that Operation Sindoor has truly instilled pride in Indians and noted that this Diwali was celebrated in areas that were once shrouded in the darkness of “Maoist terrorism."



10. Role of mangroves: Modi emphasised the role of mangroves in protecting against natural disasters. Noting Gujarat’s mangrove conservation efforts, he called mangroves the “green guardians” that protect coastlines and sustain marine life. "Jungles bind the soil in hills and plains; similarly, mangroves are the lifeline of our coasts,” he said.



(With inputs from ANI)