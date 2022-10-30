Search icon
Mann Ki Baat highlights: 5 key points PM Modi made in today's radio programme

Mann ki Baat: From Chhath Puja to solar power, PM Modi talked about various issues in his monthly radio programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This was the 94th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ wherein he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a day ahead of his birth anniversary on October 31.

Here are five important points that PM Modi talked about in today's Mann Ki Baat programme:

  1. "Sensitivity towards the environment is a way of life for us. People have become more aware of eco-friendly living and eco-friendly products in recent times," he said.
  2.  He also talked about student power which he said is the basis of making India powerful. "It’s the youth of today, who with their talent, will take India to new heights in the coming years," PM Modi said.
  3. "India is doing wonders in the space sector as well. The whole world, today, is astonished to see the achievements of India. After the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes started coming into it:" PM Modi
  4. PM Modi also talked about Gujarat's Modhera which recently became India’s first solar-powered village. "It has become a model for the whole country now," PM Modi said, adding "Most of the houses in Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power.
  5. PM Modi also congratulated all devotees taking part in the Chhath Puja festival, which is being celebrated today.

