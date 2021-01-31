PM Modi to address nation in 2021's first 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (January 31) at 11 am. This will 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat programme where the PM will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.

In last month’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to adopt a "zero effect, zero defect" policy while manufacturing Made-in-India products and ensure that these produces should be "world-class".

The Prime Minister had said "the people of India have taken many steps forward and are getting vocal for local. Our manufacturers are also thinking about making top quality products. This will boost the efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The Prime Minister had said that the nation developed new capabilities due to coronavirus. "Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learned new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Atmanirbharata' or self-reliance," he had said. Prime Minister Modi had said that a huge change has begun in the minds of people of the country - that too within a year, even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters.

"Customers too are demanding 'Made in India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation," he added.