Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mann Ki Baat 102nd edition: PM Modi addresses destruction brought on by Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Mann Ki Baat 102nd edition: PM Modi addresses destruction brought on by Cyclone Biparjoy
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us".

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters as he expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will quickly recover from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

The prime minister said after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts about whether Kutch will be able to recover from the destruction.
But the people of Kutch recovered from the disaster, he said.

Modi also said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat.

The prime minister said this time he is holding his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on June 18 instead of the last Sunday of the month as he will be travelling to the United States next week.
Modi said during his visit, he will get an opportunity to participate in the International Yoga Day programme at the UN headquarters in New York.

"I appeal to all of you to adopt yoga in your life and make it part of daily routine," the prime minister said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.