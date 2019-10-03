Manmohan Singh to join Captain Amarinder in first all-party 'jatha' to Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor opening, saying that he would be only leading the first all-party 'jatha' to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border to pay obeisance and will be joined by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the visit.

His clarification came after reports that Dr Singh had accepted Pakistan’s invitation to go there for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The Chief Minister said he did not have any plans to visit Pakistan and he believed that the former Prime Minister does not have any such plans either.

“There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” he said.

He asserted that there a huge difference between visiting Pakistan and going to the Gurdwara through the corridor to pay obeisance.

Earlier on Thursday, Captain Amarinder met Dr Manmohan Singh and invited him to join the first jatha (batch) of pilgrims to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab on November 9.

Dr Singh accepted the invitation of the Chief Minister and agreed to join him for the two events.

It is interesting to note that Manmohan Singh, having been a former Prime Minister of India, has never visited Pakistan during the 10 years of his prime ministership. Singh was born in Gah which is in now in the Chakwal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. After the Partition, his family had shifted to Amritsar.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder informed about meeting Singh at the latter's residence in the national capital.

"Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab," Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that the country would invite Dr Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor. Although no official reply had come from ex-Prime Minister Singh, Congress sources had said that he would not be taking up the invitation.