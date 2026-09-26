Manmohan Singh to get Bharat Ratna? Revanth Reddy pushes for honour, Knowledge Centre in Delhi

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has demanded Bharat Ratna for former PM Manmohan Singh, while also seeking a Delhi Knowledge Centre to honour his contributions in Indian economy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has demanded that the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, citing his role in the formation of Telangana state and his contribution to India's economic growth. Reddy made the demand during an event where he unveiled a statue of the former PM at Wipro Circle in Hyderabad.

While criticising the Centre for not taking steps to establish a memorial for Manmohan Singh in Delhi, Reddy urged the government to set up a 'Knowledge Centre' in his honour in the national capital.

Revanth Reddy’s Bharat Ratna demand

Taking to his X handle, Revanth Reddy shared a series of pictures from the event and demanded the Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh posthumously. ''Great previlege for me to inaugurate one of India’s rare memorial park to honour the architect of Indian economic reforms, who strengthened the foundations of New India, and ensured the path for our country to become of the world’s top economies,'' Reddy wrote.

Reddy recalls Singh’s economic and welfare legacy

He praised Manmohan Singh's 'greatest humanitarian legislations which he made with the support of Sonia Gandhi. ''As Prime Minister, Dr Singh, with the support of Smt Sonia Gandhi, ensured some of the greatest humanitarian and egalitarian legislations, to make Food, Minimum Work and Wages, Education and Information our rights. He made India a global powerhouse, ensuring the world respected us, and successfully laid the path for the Nuclear Deal,'' he added.

Dr Manmohan Singh ji deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously.



Great previlege for me to inaugurate one of India’s rare memorial park to honour the architect of Indian economic reforms, who strengthened the foundations of New India, and ensured the path for our… pic.twitter.com/72XLMwcyG3 September 26, 2026

Revanth Reddy demands Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

Thanking the former PM for creating a separate state of Telangana, he further said, ''It was in Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s tenure as Prime Minister, we, the people of Telangana could realise our long cherish dream of a separate State. He was a great economist, intellectual, leader, administrator, and above all, a wonderful human being, dignity personified, whose integrity was unimpeachable. Salute, Dr Singh! I hope all of India joins me in paying respects to him and adding to the demand of Bharat Ratna for this great, patriotic Indian.''