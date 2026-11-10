‘Manmohan Singh handled govt, I focused on party’: Sonia Gandhi recalls UPA years in memoir

In her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi has said there was a clear division of responsibilities during the UPA years, with Manmohan Singh.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi has rejected allegations that government files were sent to her from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (Credit: Twitter)

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has addressed questions about the division of power during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, saying former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in charge of the government while she led the Congress party.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi has rejected allegations that government files were sent to her from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

She said she did offer suggestions during the process of government formation, mainly to ensure that party members who had worked for the Congress during its years out of power were given due consideration.

However, she described claims that she asked the PMO to send her government files as "malicious and totally false".

Sonia says she had decided against becoming PM before 2004 polls

Gandhi has also revealed that she had made up her mind not to become Prime Minister months before the results of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections were announced. According to her memoir, her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were also firmly against the idea because of concerns about her safety.

The decision, she says, had been taken well before the election results and was not made after the Congress-led alliance came to power.

Why Manmohan Singh was chosen as Prime Minister

Gandhi has also explained the reasons behind the choice of Manmohan Singh to lead the UPA government. Singh's reputation as the Finance Minister who introduced economic liberalisation in 1991 was seen as an important factor in his selection.

His image as the architect of India's economic reforms was expected to address concerns among those who were uncomfortable with the Left parties extending outside support to the UPA government.

The memoir offers Gandhi's account of how responsibilities were divided between the government and the Congress leadership during the UPA years, while also responding to earlier claims about her role in government decisions.