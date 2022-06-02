Manish Sisodia to be arrested next, urge PM to arrest all Delhi MLAs at once: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia is the best education minister the country has seen since Independence, Arvind Kejriwal said. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed the Central government is planning to get Education Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in a "fake case" like Health Minister Satyendar Jain. In a sarcastic remark, Kejriwal also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all Delhi MLAs at once. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case earlier this week.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

He said Manish Sisodia is the best education minister the country has seen since Independence.

Accusing the Centre of trying to halt work being done in the education and health sectors, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he added.

With inputs from PTI