Manish Sisodia says 'nothing found in bank locker, truth won'

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the CBI team that searched his locker in a bank in Ghaziabad found nothing amiss. He said they gave him a clean chit in the Delhi Excise Policy case and that the truth has won.

"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Days after raiding Sisodia's residence, a CBI team on Tuesday reached Punjab National Bank's Vasundhara branch and searched the minister's locker in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The minister also reached the branch.

On Monday, he said the agency would find nothing in his locker. "Tomorrow, CBI is arriving to search our locker. They didn't find anything in our house on August 14, they won't find anything in our locker. CBI is welcome. My family and I will fully cooperate," he tweeted.

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads with each other since CBI raided Sisodia's house earlier this month. The two parties have been taking potshots at each other -- AAP claims the Centre is trying to hamper Delhi's development, BJP claims they have exposed AAP's corruption.

L-G VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the now-rescinded excise policy claiming the AAP government indulged in corruption in granting liquor licenses to private players. The party said the policy's postulates favoured the private sector's interests while overlooking those of the governments.

The Delhi government said due to Saxena's action, the city would not get Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue that it would have gotten with the policy.

Sisodia is among the 15 people accused of corruption in the Delhi excise scam.

The raid triggered a massive BJP vs AAP showdown in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with both parties pulling an all-nighter inside the premises of the House and accusing each other of corruption.