Manish Sisodia's resignation letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes viral, read here

Two days after being arrested by CBI in the liquor policy case, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, has resigned from his post. Besides him, arrested AAP leader Satyendra Jain also resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Sisodia's resignation letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal has now surfaced on the internet. In the letter, the AAP leader alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him based on false and baseless charges. He asserted that truth will emerge.

The three-page undated letter bears the seal of the office of the deputy chief minister. In his resignation letter, Sisodia asserted that he worked for various departments of the Delhi government with utmost honesty and has the blessings of lakhs of children and the love of their parents.

"The biggest thing is that I have the blessings of thousands of teachers who were involved in ushering the education revolution in Delhi. The truth regarding the allegations levelled against me will emerge and it will be proved that these are false," he said.

"Now that they have hatched a conspiracy based on false and baseless allegations, and crossed all limits and put me in jail, hence I do not wish to continue as a minister," the letter stated.

No power in world can make me do anything in a dishonest manner unfortunate that corruption allegations are levelled against me after working with honesty for 8 years reads Manish Sisodia's resignation letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sisodia held 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government

Sisodia was the administrative face of the Delhi government and held 18 of the 33 departments. He said that many FIRs were lodged against him, and many cases will be filed against him even in the future. Alleging that he has been "threatened, coerced and lured", Sisodia said that he "did not bow down before them and was therefore put behind bars".

Sisodia said in the letter, "It is extremely sad that despite working with honesty and integrity for the last eight years, corruption allegations were levelled against me. I know and even my God knows that these allegations are false."

"These allegations, in reality, are nothing but a conspiracy by those weak and cowardly people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of truth. I am not their target but their target is AAP. This is because not only Delhi but the entire country is seeing you as a leader with a vision for the nation and implementation of that vision could bring huge changes in the lives of people."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by CBI. The apex court had asked him to go to High Court.