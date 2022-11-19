Manish Sisodia's reply on Satyendra Jain video: 'He was undergoing physiotherapy'

Manish Sisodia said the BJP made fun of Jain's illness (File)

New Delhi: AAP minister Satyendra Jain was taking a physiotherapy session for a spine injury, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, reacting to a viral video that purportedly showed the minister taking a massage in jail. He said the BJP was indulging in cheap tactics and that the minister had fallen down in the Tihar prison.

Jain has been in jail for several weeks in a money laundering case.

He said Jain had sustained an injury to his spine and had undergone two surgeries. He said in the video, he was going through therapy.

He said BJP poked fun at his illness. He also said the video showed they were losing the MCD and Gujarat polls.

The CCTV footage showed him getting a foot, back, and head massage in his prison cell. This comes days after a senior official was suspended for according VIP treatment to the minister.

BJP leader Shehzad Jai Hind attacked the AAP politician and said he was getting VVIP treatment in jail.

Also read: BJP claims AAP Minister Satyendar Jain gets massages in Tihar jail, slams VIP treatment

"Can Kejriwal defend such a Mantri? Should he not be sacked? This shows the true face of AAP," he tweeted.

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Jain is the health minister of Delhi. He was praised for his role in the city's fight against the coronavirus.