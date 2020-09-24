Manish Sisodia's condition stable, on oxgen support: Hospital

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was infected with coronavirus, is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but his condition is stable, a senior doctor said on Thursday.

Sisodia has been put on oxygen support, and remains under constant observation, a senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital in the national capital said.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," the doctor said.

Moreover, the doctor also said that Sisodia will undergo an RT-PCR test in a few days to check if he is still COVID-19 infected.

The doctors also pointed out that Sisodia has"hypertension" when asked if the minister has any co-morbidities.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, has been hospitalised in Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaining of fever and shortness of breath on Wednesday.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said after the senior minister was hospitalised on Wednesday.

After testing positive of COVID-19, Sisodia had taken to microblogging site Twitter and said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.