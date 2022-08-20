Manish Sisodia reveals what happened when CBI raided his house

Manish Sisodia (File)

Manish Sisodia on Friday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation seized his computer, mobile phone and important documents in a raid at his house over the Delhi excise policy. He also said the behaviour of the officers was good.

"Their (CBI) behaviour was good. They have not called me for any investigation yet. They have seized my computer and personal phone. They have also taken away some files," Sisodia said.

He told reporters that he and his family cooperated with the probe agency.

"We have not done any wrongdoing and any corruption. That's why we are not afraid of anything," he added.

He claimed that the CBI is being ordered from the top level (Union government) and is being misused.

"Everyone knows how the good works of the Delhi government are being stopped by using the CBI. But the work of providing good education and health will continue, and the Delhi government will not stop," Sisodia added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena had recommended the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The decision was taken after the Chief Secretary wrote to Saxena claiming irregularities in the policy that was withdrawn later.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the raid was ordered as the Delhi government's education policy was getting global recognition. He referred to an article in The New York Times praising the government's work and said the Centre wants AAP to stop working for the people of Delhi. He also called Sisodia the best education minister in the world.

The BJP, meanwhile, said it was not the first corruption allegation against Sisodia. The party accused the AAP government of corruption.

With inputs from IANS