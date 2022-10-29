Manish Sisodia releases purported audio of 'BJP man' allegedly discussing poaching bid for AAP MLAs | Photo: File

On Saturday, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, released an audio clip of an accused BJP member allegedly discussing the party's attempt to recruit AAP legislators in the capital. Sisodia then sought the arrest of Home Minister Amit Shah if he was connected to the incident.

This occurred just days after intense political turmoil broke out in Telangana on Thursday, when the opposition Bhartiya Janta Party and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti caught in a tussle with each other over attempting to poach TRS MLAs.

At a press conference, the senior AAP leader presented the audio clip and identified the BJP "dalal" (broker) as one of the three people detained in Telangana for allegedly trying to remove the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs. From the BJP or Amit Shah, there was no quick response.

"In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh," Sisodia stated. "If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP's dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned," Sisodia further demanded.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/1R9Fhif0cc October 29, 2022

He requested that the Enforcement Directorate conduct an investigation into the situation and said that the audio clip was "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to woo AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab. "It is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy," Sisodia said.

(With inputs from PTI)