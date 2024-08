India

AAP leader Manish Sisodia released from Tihar jail after bail in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia received a major relief from the Supreme Court on Friday after he was released on bail in both ED and CBI cases linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

