Manish Sisodia best education minister in the world, won't panic with CBI raid: Arvind Kejriwal

Talking about the CBI raids on Friday at Sisodia's house, Arvind Kejriwal said they are not scared and there were raids against his other ministers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Manish Sisodia best education minister in the world, won't panic with CBI raid: Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed his deputy Manish Sisodia as the best education minister in the world after his name was featured on the front page of New York Times.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said that on the day Sisodia was declared 'the best education minister', the CBI raided his house. "But said there was no need to panic."

"It is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia's name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world," he said.

"In a way, he has been declared as the best education minister in the world. The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi's education revolution and carried Sisodia's photograph also," Kejriwal said.

He said the last time India's name featured in NYT was over mass deaths happening in the country due to COVID-19.

Talking about the CBI raids on Friday at Sisodia's house, he said they are not scared and there were raids against his other ministers, Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, too but nothing came out of them.

"Many obstacles will be created in our path in our mission. This is not the first raid on Sisodia; there were raids in the past too. There have been raids also on many of our ministers and me too, but nothing came out of them and nothing will come out this time as well," he said.

"There is no need to panic since there will be obstacles to stop our work. The CBI has been asked from above to harass us," Kejriwal said.

Jain is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

A few days ago, Kejriwal had announced a national mission to make India the number one country. He issued a phone number for people who are willing to join the mission.

"We announced the mission to 'Make India Number One Country' in the world on Wednesday. People must join this mission by giving a missed call on 9510001000. We cannot leave the country to political parties. We have to come together," he stressed.

