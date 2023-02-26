Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI: Who said what on most high-profile arrest in Delhi Liquor ‘scam’ case

Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI | Photo: PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday after nearly eight hours of questioning. The CBI had grilled Sisodia for a second time in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the 2021-22 Liquor Policy for Delhi which has now been scrapped.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply to the arrest of one of its senior-most leaders. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal backed Sisodia as being innocent, saying his arrest was dirty politics.

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called Sisodia’s arrest the “height of dictatorship”. "Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and the best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Sanjay Singh said in a Hindi tweet. He followed it up with a video message directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called Sisodia’s arrest contempt for the education of lakhs of children of Delhi.

“The arrest of Manish Sisodia ji is actually a contempt for the education of lakhs of children of Delhi..Sending the school builder to jail is part of BJP's "agenda"…,” Mann tweeted in Hindi.

