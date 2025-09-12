Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at the Peace Ground in the Kuki-majority area of Churachandpur during his Manipur visit. It will be followed by the laying of the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister (File Image)
Two years after ethnic violence rocked Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on Saturday. More than 260 people have been killed in the clashes between the Kuki and the Meitei tribes. PM Modi will inaugurate the development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore to send the message of peace and development to the tribal communities that have been fighting each other since May 2023, when the violence erupted over the issue of reservation. 

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at the Peace Ground in the Kuki-majority area of Churachandpur.  It will be followed by the laying of the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in the Meitei-majority area of Imphal.

Are people of Manipur still angry?

However, the people in general are still angry with the federal government. The Manipur government erected a large billboard announcing Modi’s programmes at Peace Ground in Churachandpur and Kangla Fort in Imphal for Saturday. It was torn by some unknown persons. Taking a swipe at the “preparations” for Modi’s visit, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh described it as an insult to the people of Manipur.

 

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months." He added, "Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur." 

Manipur Congress: Not aimed at bringing peace 

Criticising the union government for not doing enough to restore peace in the state, Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra called the visit to the ethnic-violence-hit state "merely symbolic" and "not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice." Calling PM Modi's Manipur visit hollow, he said, "I take the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as merely symbolic and a show-off." He added, "The people, who have been suffering for months, including internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, had expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice."

Kuki-Meitei violence in Manipur

Ethnic violence erupted in India's northeastern state of Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo tribal community on May 3, 2023. According to government data, 258 people were killed and 60,000 people were displaced up to November 22, 2024. In the ethnic violence that raged in an ethnically divided state, 4,786 houses were burnt down and 386 religious structures, mostly churches, were vandalised. 

 

FAQs

Q1: When did Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence erupt in Manipur?

Ans: Ethnic violence erupted in India's northeastern state of Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo tribal community on May 3, 2023. According to government data, 258 people were killed and 60,000 people were displaced up to November 22, 2024. In the ethnic violence that raged in an ethnically-divided state, 4,786 houses were burnt down and 386 religious structures, mostly church, were vandalised.

Q2: What did Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra say about PM Modi's visit?

Ans: Criticising the union government for not doing enough for restoring peace in the state, Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra called the visit to the ethnic-violence-hit state "merely symbolic" and "not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice."

 

Summary

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at the Peace Ground in the Kuki-majority area of Churachandpur.  It will be followed by the laying of the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in the Meitei-majority area of Imphal. Taking a swipe at the “preparations” for Modi’s visit, Congress General Secretary in-Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh described it as an insult to the people of Manipur. 

