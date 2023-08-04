Headlines

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

Bihar politicos squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

Meet world’s richest IITian who grew up without electricity, father was farmer, net worth is…

Friday Night Plan trailer: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother Amrith Jayan in comedy-drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

Manipur violence: Mob loot AK assault rifles, over 19,000 bullets, 124 hand grenades from IRB camp

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence: Mob loot AK assault rifles, over 19,000 bullets, 124 hand grenades from IRB camp

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a fresh incident of arms looting, a mob comprising the majority community broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the tribals had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

More than 25 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions on their way to the proposed burial site in violation of restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The majority community had also attempted to loot two other armouries located in the state capital but the attempts were foiled.

The Manipur High Court, in an extraordinary hearing held on Thursday morning, had stayed the proposed mass burial even though the Kuki community claimed that they had postponed the programme after discussions with the Union home ministry.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt has this to say about Pooja Bhatt competing with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha for BB OTT 2 finale

‘Who gave swords, weapons to religious yatris?’: Union Minister’s stern remark on Haryana violence

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Viral video: Girl's scintillating dance to '2 Gaj Ka Ghoonghat' impresses desi internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE