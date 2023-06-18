Manipur violence: After 40 days of mob attacks 249 churches burnt, lack of doctors and medicines, saga of govt failures

Manipur Violence

More than 40 days after violence broke out in Manipur, the state is still engulfed in ethnic fires, and vengeful mobs are still mired in a never-ending cycle of retaliation. On Tuesday, nine people were reportedly killed in retaliation shootings at the village of Aigejang. Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's Imphal residence was attacked with petrol bombs on Thursday night, causing it to catch fire.

The Archbishop of Imphal, Dominic Lumon, wrote in a letter on Saturday that a "religious attack has been effectively carried out" amid fighting between the Kuki and Meitei populations in Manipur.

He asserted that 249 churches belonging to Meitei Christians had been destroyed within 36 hours of the commencement of the conflict, including at least 10 purported cases of Catholic Church establishments being damaged since the violence broke out.

“The wonder is in the midst of the fight between the Kukis and the Meiteis, why did the Meitei mob burn down and destroy 249 churches located in the Meitei heartland? How is it that there was almost a natural attack on the church in the Meitei localities itself and how did the mob know where the churches were located if not previously planned?” he claimed.

He also questioned why the state's government and military had failed to keep the peace.

The elected government of the State and the Centre have not been able to restore the Rule of Law in the State and put a stop to the mad violence even after one and a half months. It is fit to state that there is collapse of the Constitutional Machinery in the State. One wonders why the President’s Rule is still not an option,” he wrote.

The killings go on despite Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's appeals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah being in the state for an unprecedented four days, and armed forces patrolling the streets.

In Manipur, both at the state and federal levels, the BJP's much-touted "double engine" form of government appears to have completely disintegrated.

People at the Imphal International Airport do not feel safe because violence is still raging in Manipur. Even worse, on Wednesday, the superiors urged the lone female officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who belonged to one of the two warring groups in Manipur to leave the airport for her safety.

Basic services like transportation, healthcare, and education are severely impacted. All 13 Meitei doctors at the Churachandpur district hospital, which serves a predominantly Kuki area, have been moved, according to a senior hospital official. The Meitei doctors had asked to be transferred, citing safety concerns. As a result, the hospital, which has 49 Kuki doctors right now, is experiencing a physician shortage. The four Naga doctors have also departed. Healthcare professionals don't want to work in a location where their community is a minority, which is the situation in many hospitals in the state.