Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Manipur Violence updates: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Amit Shah's residence

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Manipur Violence updates: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Amit Shah's residence
Amit Shah (File Photo)

People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(Also read: How was Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ named? Meaning, impact on Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka revealed)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details
In pics: Hina Khan celebrates Eid in Kashmir, shared gorgeous pics in golden ethnic outfit from Dal Lake
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Speed Reads
More
First-image
South Mumbai college student raped, murdered in hostel room, accused found dead at railway tracks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.