Manipur: Two dead, 9 injured in firing by suspected militants in Imphal West

The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, police said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others injured when suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday, police said. According to police, militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing two persons and injuring nine others. Several houses were also damaged due to heavy shelling by the militants, they added.

Of the nine injured, five sustained bullet wounds, while the others suffered splinter injuries from bomb explosions, hospital officials said. The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, police added.

The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. The identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Security forces, including state and central units, have been deployed in the area to stabilise the situation. The state government has strongly condemned the attack on unarmed villagers of Koutruk. "The state government has learnt about the unfortunate incident of attack on unarmed Koutruk villagers using drone, bombs and sophisticated weapons reportedly by Kuki militants causing death of two persons including one women. Such act of terrorising upon unarmed villagers is viewed very seriously by the state government, when it is putting all possible efforts towards bringing normalcy and peace in the state," a statement by the Home Department said.

It added that such act of creating havoc among unarmed villagers is seen as an attempt to derail the efforts taken by state government to establish peace in the state. "The state government has already taken up immediate action to control the situation and to punish those who were involved in the attack on Koutruk Village, Imphal West," the statement added. Meanwhile, the DGP has instructed all SPs to remain on maximum alert in all fringe areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

