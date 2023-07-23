Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

NGO Co-Ordination Committee will stage demonstrations across the state on Tuesday (July 25) to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security was beefed up across Mizoram on Sunday ahead of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations against violence in Manipur and amid reports of Meiteis leaving the state after a statement by an ex-militant group, police said.

While 78 people flew to Manipur on Sunday in three flights, 65 people travelled to the neighbouring state on Saturday. However, it was not immediately clear how many of these people were regular passengers, and how many were fleeing out of fear as these were scheduled commercial flights, officials said.

Another 41 Meitei people from Mizoram went to Assam's Cachar district by road after the ex-militants' group asked the community to leave the state following the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, they said. Also, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation there, they added.

NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will stage demonstrations across the state on Tuesday to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur.

READ | Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Mizoram's Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla held a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the security arrangements, a statement said. Measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei people in various parts of the state were also reviewed, it said.

Shukla directed police officers to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts, especially in vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents. He emphasized the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment in case of any incident.

The DGP and a team of senior police officers also visited locations in Aizawl where the demonstration will be held on Tuesday. The state police along with administrative officials are maintaining a close watch on the situation, the statement said.

Senior officers and police personnel are working to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri people living in various parts of Mizoram, it said. Underscoring its commitment to protecting all citizens and upholding communal harmony, the state police also urged civil society organisations, NGOs and the public to assist them in maintaining peace and tranquility.

On Saturday, Mizoram Home Secretary H Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community and assured them of safety and security. The Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) later also clarified that the statement it issued was misconstrued. It said the statement was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Mango Day 2023: Five key health benefits of different varieties of Mangoes

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

IPS Sakshi Verma: Cleared UPSC in 4th attempt, now worst nightmare of drug peddlers; success story of ‘Lady Singham’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE