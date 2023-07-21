Manipur violence row: Reached out thrice, received no response from authorities, says NWC chairperson

Headlines

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Meet Suchita Oswal Jain, who runs Rs 12,003 crore empire, India's second-largest business in...

Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Find out where the idea of the film stemmed from

Benefits of putting feet in hot water

7 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

Gautam Singhania's luxurious, fast rides worth over Rs 200 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Not Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ram Charan's Game Changer, or Jr NTR's Devara, this is the most-awaited Telugu film of 2023

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence row: Reached out thrice, received no response from authorities, says NWC chairperson

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma today said she had reached out thrice in the last three months to authorities in Manipur over incidents of violence against women but no response was received from them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma today said she had reached out thrice in the last three months to authorities in Manipur over incidents of violence against women but no response was received from them.

She was responding to reports in a section of the media that claimed the commission had on June 12 received a complaint about the incident of two women being paraded naked on May 4 in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state but had not taken any action. The May 4 video surfaced online on July 19.

Ms Sharma denied receiving any report of the incident and said she took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Friday after the video surfaced and sought explanation from authorities on the matter. However, the NCW chief said that she had received other complaints regarding women's issues and for that, she had reached out thrice to authorities in Manipur but no response was received from them.

She also shared the letters sent to authorities in the state. Ms Sharma had written to them over complaints of incidents of violence against women.

"We had to verify the authenticity, and also the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral yesterday," Ms Sharma said.

Read: Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

The letters were written on May 18, May 29 and June 19. Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, official sources in Imphal said on Thursday night, as the 26-second video capturing the ordeal of the two tribal women a day, after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, stoked a nationwide outrage.

The horrific footage surfaced only on Wednesday and became viral after the internet ban was lifted.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC changes rule for MBBS, BDS students; details inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as dictator; all you need to know

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE