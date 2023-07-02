Search icon
Manipur violence: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West today for 13 hours

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification. The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

"... restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district, it said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.

