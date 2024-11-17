Chief Minister N Biren Singh's vacant ancestral home, and the residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand, were attacked by angry protesters in Manipur on Saturday.

A mob of furious protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday in Manipur following the discovery of all six missing persons. In response, a curfew was imposed indefinitely in five districts of the state. The government also suspended internet services due to disturbing law and order situation in part of the state.

As per reports, security forces dispersed a mob that attempted to target Chief Minister N Biren Singh's vacant ancestral home, using tear gas shells. The residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand, were also attacked. Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta's home was also targeted. In areas of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, the curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm. Internet and mobile data services have been suspended in Imphal West, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

The six bodies recovered from the Barak River in conflict-ridden Jiribam are suspected to be those of three women and three children who went missing from a camp for displaced Meitei people after security forces killed 10 Hmar men on November 11. While the security claimed that those men were militants, the Kuki-Zo community differed saying that they were village volunteers. The six Meitei victims were reportedly a 25-year-old woman, her two young children; a 31-year-old woman, her daughter; and a 60-year-old woman. The six bodies have been sent for autopsy to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam.

Manipur protesters have accused the ministers and MLAs of escalating violence. The residents have opposed the re-imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), the law that allows powers to the armed forces. In response, the government has urged the Centre to review and withdraw the AFSPA. Meanwhile, Manipur violence has led to the death of at least 250 people, and 60,000 displacements since May last year. The inter-communal clashes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education have disrupted law and order in the state.