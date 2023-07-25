Headlines

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

As the violence erupting in Manipur is making headlines across the country, the Home Ministry has said that over 700 Myanmar nationals have entered the state illegally in the last two days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Just as the violence and horrific incidents in Manipur are making headlines across the country, the Home Ministry issued a statement late on Monday night that over 700 Myanmar nationals have entered Manipur over the last two days, putting more strain on the clashes.

Now, the Manipur government has sought a detailed statement from the Assam Rifles after the Home Ministry revealed that 718 Myanmar nationals entered the country illegally, reportedly without showing any proper documents while crossing the border.

The Manipur government rapped the Assam Rifles, urging a quick response as to how under their watch, over 700 nationals from Myanmar were allowed to migrate to Manipur in just two days – July 22 and 23 – in the midst of the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei community.

The government has expressed concern that there is no way of knowing if the Myanmar nationals have smuggled arms and ammunition from their country into Manipur, which is already reporting highly violent incidents. The state government has ordered strict pushback of these refugees from Myanmar.

“The state government has strictly advised the Assam Rifles to push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said that the Myanmar nationals entered Manipur on Saturday and Sunday and are now staying in seven locations of the district -- Lajang, Bonse, New Samtal, New Lajang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill, and Aivomjang, all villages along the Myanmar border.

The Chief Secretary has asked the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel district to deal with the situation effectively and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons, as per IANS reports.

This comes just a few days after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked in the middle of the street in Manipur went viral on social media, sparking a massive wave of outrage against the ethnic violence in the state.

(With IANS inputs)

