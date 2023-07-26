Manipur violence: Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes in Parliament on Thursday

All MPs of the opposition alliance have decided to wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against PM Modi in the Manipur violence case.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP from the opposition alliance said.

A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. Mr Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

The opposition has often resorted to wearing black to register their protest against the government on various issues.

The opposition has been demanding that PM Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament before a debate on the matter can be taken up. With the opposition and treasury bench members not relenting, a logjam was prevailing in both houses. The Monsoon session that began on July 20 is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

(With inputs from PTI)