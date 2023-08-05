Headlines

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

HomeIndia

India

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

Fresh fighting broke out late on Friday in the Bishnupur area of Manipur, claiming at least three lives.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Manipur violence: Another set of violence broke out in the Northwestern state, and at least three people died in Manipur’s Bishnupur district late on Friday. According to several reports, the deceased are reportedly from the Meitei community in Kwakta area. 

The incident happened around 2am in the morning. 

In the fresh incident, several houses of the Kuki community were set on fire, according to the Police. 

The situation in this district continues to be tense because of how close it is to the buffer zone. 

According to Bishnupur Police, a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them. 

This comes after 17 persons were hurt in confrontations that broke out between the military and Meitei community demonstrators on Thursday in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

Amit Shah and AAP lock horns in Lok Sabha over Delhi Bill: ‘Kejriwal govt wants to hide corruption…’

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Viral video: Man becomes Zomato delivery guy for a day, uses self-made drone for successful deliveries

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE