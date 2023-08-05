Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

Fresh fighting broke out late on Friday in the Bishnupur area of Manipur, claiming at least three lives.

Manipur violence: Another set of violence broke out in the Northwestern state, and at least three people died in Manipur’s Bishnupur district late on Friday. According to several reports, the deceased are reportedly from the Meitei community in Kwakta area.

The incident happened around 2am in the morning.

In the fresh incident, several houses of the Kuki community were set on fire, according to the Police.

The situation in this district continues to be tense because of how close it is to the buffer zone.

According to Bishnupur Police, a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them.

This comes after 17 persons were hurt in confrontations that broke out between the military and Meitei community demonstrators on Thursday in Manipur's Bishnupur district.