Manipur violence: Fresh turmoil amid tribal-non tribal clash, curfew back as Army remains on alert

After days of fragile peace in Manipur, the violence has sparked up once again with reports of arson and fresh disturbances in the midst of the clashed between tribal and non tribal groups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Clashes erupt in Manipur once again (File photo)

Days of peace came to an end in Manipur once again as fresh clashes broke out in a pocket of the state, with the enmity between tribal and non-tribal groups on another high at the moment. The Indian Army and security forces rushed back to the state, with curfew imposed once again.

In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.

The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody. Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road. Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened. The Indian Army was deployed in the area once again, and the internet in the state remains suspended.

Earlier, the Manipur government had decided to extend the internet blackout in the state for five more days to maintain the peace in the area, as tribals and non-tribals remained clashing, leading to dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The government had said, “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state.”

While tensions flared in Manipur once again today, it is expected that they will die down by the end of the week and peace will return to the state, according to the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Manipur violence: CM N Biren Singh chairs all-party meeting, announces peace committee in every assembly constituency

