Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

In the midst of the Manipur violence, the story of an elderly woman emerged where she acted with bravado to save the life of her Kuki daughter-in-law.

The incidents emerging from the ethnic violence-torn state of Manipur are making waves across the country with many political parties and human rights groups highlighting certain events. One such story is that of Celestine, an elderly woman who lost her home in the Manipur violence.

Celestine is an elderly woman who had been residing in Manipur with her family for over 50 years but had to leave her home and assets behind to flee the state in order to save the life of her daughter-in-law, who belongs to the Kuki community.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Celestine had come to Manipur over 50 years ago after marrying a man from the state and had been living a quaint and peaceful life for several decades, having nine kids with her husband.

Celestine’s son got married to a woman belonging to the Kuki tribe years ago, a union celebrated by the entire family. However, as the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities became more intense, the elderly woman decided to take matters into her own hands.

The woman decided to save the life of her Kuki daughter-in-law and convinced her 19 family members to leave their home of 50 years behind and go to Jharkhand, which is Celestine’s home state. The family soon decided to pack up and leave violence-torn Manipur.

Soon after they left the house, the family got the news that their home had been burnt down by Meitei protestors, sparking fear in their hearts. Celestine led her family into the jungle where they walked for over 20 km to reach an Army camp.

From there, an Army officer helped the family reach Guwahati safely, after which Celestine took the entire family to Jharkhand. Having lost their assets and their home, the family has years for peace in Manipur and holds out hope for a better tomorrow in the state.

