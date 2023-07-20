Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Diabetes: 5 alternatives of sugar in tea

10 best cartoon tv shows that only 90’s kids will remember

8 drinks to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it was “simply unacceptable” and using women as an instrument in violence is unacceptable.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was “deeply disturbed” by the video which has emerged in which two tribal women were seen paraded naked and molested, and asked the Centre and State to take action against the perpetrators.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it was “simply unacceptable” and using women as an instrument in violence is unacceptable.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video that emerged online yesterday, the bench asked the Centre and State to appraise the step taken on the issue."Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing.

This is the grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violations. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," CJI said.

The bench said it must be apprised of the steps taken by the governments so that perpetrators are booked for such violence and what steps are taken to prevent such incidents in future. The bench noted that the “video may be from the month of May, but that does not make any difference".

“What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise court on steps taken," the top court ordered.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central and Manipur government also condemned the incident, saying “This is unacceptable.”

"The government is also deeply concerned by the incident. Such incidents are completely unacceptable,” Mehta said. The apex court then posted the matter to be listed on July 28. The top court has seized the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities. 

 

