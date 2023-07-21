Headlines

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Khera said if he can visit places to seek votes, "why can't you go to Manipur and appeal for peace. Or you don't have the moral responsibility left to make such an appeal".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

The Congress on Friday accused the government of not being serious on having a debate on the situation in Manipur and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu exercise her powers to dismiss the state government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the government wants to merely do a formality of holding a short duration debate on Manipur with restrictions of time while the opposition demanded a debate without any time limit so that everyone could express themselves.

"Who is running away from a discussion. They want to make it a formality. I challenge the government, if they are serious, they should start a debate on Monday morning itself. The debate should carry on indefinitely till all parties express their views, including the treasury benches. We want the prime minister to give his statement on Manipur in Parliament," he said.

He said if the prime minister can speak on the issue in Parliament complex, why can't he speak in both Houses.

"It is such a serious incident as it concerns the dignity of women. The issue has become international. If they are serious on the situation in Manipur they should start a discussion immediately," Tiwari said, days after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur triggered a nationwide outrage.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "If the country now has any hope it is from President Droupadi Murmu ji. We want to urge you to use your special powers and dismiss the government in Manipur."

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Khera said if he can visit places to seek votes, "why can't you go to Manipur and appeal for peace. Or you don't have the moral responsibility left to make such an appeal".

The prime minister is not following "Rajdharma", he alleged, adding that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is doing so.

If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur and share people's pain, why can't the prime minister.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately. The PM must speak in Parliament after which a discussion should take place."

A horrific video got the prime minister to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state since May 3, he noted.

"It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetrated was made to the National Commission for Women way back on June 12. No action was taken. And just yesterday the Manipur CM admitted on television that this is just one instance and that more such barbarities have taken place," he said.
Pressing for a debate in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, Tiwari said "We want justice for those two women who were assaulted publicly which has shamed the entire country."

He stressed, alleging that there was no sensitivity towards women in the BJP.

Recalling the saying "When Rome was burning, Nero fiddled", the Congress leader said the same was applicable on the prime minister and added, "What was he doing, only he knows".

In a statement later, Tiwari demanded that the Manipur chief minister be sacked and invoke Article 356 and impose President's Rule in the state.

Khera also raised questions over the functioning of the NCW, asking why it took such a long time to take cognizance of the issue.

Asked about an incident of harassment of a woman in West Bengal, Khera said how can the BJP have the cheek to ask about other states. He also said the chief minister of the state involved was not seen standing and supporting the culprits as had been the case with BJP leader…

