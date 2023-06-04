Search icon
Manipur violence: Centre sets up 3-member panel to probe incidents, ex-HC chief justice to head it

Manipur Violence: The commission headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba, will also have ex-IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and ex-IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Manipur violence: Centre sets up 3-member panel to probe incidents, ex-HC chief justice to head it (file photo)

Manipur violence: The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in Manipur that claimed more than 80 lives.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the commission will make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

It will probe the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence; whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities/individuals and adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry by the commission shall look into the complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association. The commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

The commission, however, if it deems fit, can make interim reports to the central government before the said date. The other members of the commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar. Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to over 80, officials said. The ethnic violence first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

