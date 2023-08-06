Manipur violence: Bishnupur turns epicenter for ethnic clashes again; know why district is burning

Bishnupur has become the centre of ethnic violence in Manipur, with repeated clashes being reported between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the area.

After over three months of ongoing violence in Manipur, tensions continue to run high in multiple districts as fresh violence erupted in the Bishnupur area of the state recently, leading to the deaths of three people from the Meitei community.

The fresh incidents of violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur erupted on Friday, with the clashes erupting for over 24 hours in the district. Both Kuki and Meitei communities were behind the violence, with several Meiteis deceased, and houses of Kuki families burnt down.

Soon after the violence in the Manipur district claimed the lives of three people, heavy firing took place between the Kuki community and the security forces, where the Manipur Police and the Commandos were forced to retaliate with heavy artillery.

The reports of violence in Bishnupur erupted just a few days after 17 people were injured in the clashes that erupted between the armed forces and the Meitei community protestors in the same district, leading to a curfew being imposed and heavy security in the disturbed areas.

According to media reports, multiple people from both communities have now gone missing during the ethnic clashes in Bishnupur, with many people fleeing to army camps in the middle of the night as houses were burnt down across the district.

Imphal East and Imphal West had announced curfew relaxations in the areas as the ethnic clashes had eased, but the order was soon withdrawn due to the fresh bout of violence in Manipur. Protestors have been flooding the streets in Bishnupur due to the recent violence, with the police forces throwing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Since the Manipur violence commenced three months ago, the death toll due to the ethnic clashes has crossed 160, and a strict curfew remains imposed in the violence-hit areas of the state. The Internet remains suspended while the Kuki and Meitei community remains at war.

