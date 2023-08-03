Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

The clashes broke out after a large group of locals, belonging predominantly to women of the Meitei community, attempted to move towards Churanchandpur from Bishnupur and were stopped by the security forces in order to preserve law and order in the area.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Curfew has been reimposed in Imphal West and Imphal East after clashes between security personnel and locals in Churachandpur, Manipur on Thursday. The clashes broke out after a large group of locals, belonging predominantly to women of the Meitei community, attempted to move towards Churanchandpur from Bishnupur and were stopped by the security forces in order to preserve law and order in the area.

The march was organised after a Tribal organisation of the Kukis had announced that it would bury some of those who had died, in the violence, near the area. The burial was deferred after the Court ordered restraint from both communities.  The security personnel of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Rapid Action Force personnel were present at the spot, to prevent the situation from going out of control.

A large number of women were then seen trying to cross the barricades which were put in place by the forces. As the crowd attempted to break the barriers and tried to pelt stones at the secuirty forces, the forces responded with tear gas shelling. The crowd was then brought under control and dispersed from the area.

Following these clashes curfew relaxation was suspended in Imphal East and Imphal West districts till further orders. Earlier in the day Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai had appealed to everyone to maintain peace and assured that the Government was working to resolve this issue amicably within seven days.

READ | Amit Shah and AAP lock horns in Lok Sabha over Delhi Bill: ‘Kejriwal govt wants to hide corruption…’

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Indian-American engineer fired for speaking in Hindi with dying relative, details inside

Missed ITR filing deadline? Here’s what you need to do

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE