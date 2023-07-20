Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

The video of two women being paraded naked on the streets of Manipur has sent shockwaves across the community, even prompting a reaction from PM Modi.

The shocking incident of two women being paraded naked and then gang raped in Manipur has sparked a major outrage across the whole country, even prompting a stern reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court.

Now, the real truth behind the horrific video has come out, revealing the reason behind Meitei men sexually assaulting the two women. The gruesome crime was done as an act of revenge, prompted by a fake video of another sexual assault incident.

A mob of men from the Meitei tribe was left outraged after a fake video was shared in Manipur, alleging that a woman from their community was brutally raped and killed in the middle of the protests and the violence sparked between them and the Kuki tribe.

A group of five people – the two middle-aged women and a father with his son and daughter – were seeking refuge in a forested hilly area when they encountered the angered mob of hundreds of Meitei men, outraged by the fake news of the gang rape.

The group was hassled by the mob and the teenage brother of one of the victim women was killed by the Meitei men, just before she was dragged and stripped by the mob. The video of the entire incident surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of outrage against the N Biren Singh government in Manipur.

Officials said several police teams had been formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday and the first arrest in the case was made in Thoubal district. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder against unidentified armed persons has been registered.

Addressing the horrific incident and the shocking video from Manipur, PM Modi demanded the strengthening of the law and order situation and said, “My heart is full of pain and anger. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | 'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur