Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the incident, saying that it 'is an act of terrorism' for drones to drop bombs on people and security personnel.

Amid escalating violence and unrest, the Manipur administration issued an order on Friday to close all schools in the state on September 7. To protect students and teachers, the Directorate of Education issued an order declaring that all central, private, and government schools will continue to be closed.

“In view of the unrest and prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the saftey of the students and teachers, all government schools, government aided, private and central schools of the state will stay closed on the 7th of September, 2024,” the order read.

“All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly,” it added.

Following several attacks in the districts of Bishnupur and Imphal West, the unrest in Manipur intensified. A 13-year-old girl was among the five injured and an elderly man killed in a rocket attack in Moirang, Bishnupur district, on September 6, which was carried out by suspected militants.

The target of the rocket was the former chief minister Mairembam Koireng's home compound, where the victim was getting ready for religious ceremonies. The tragedy happened only two km away from the old headquarters of the INA.