Manipur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000 crore highway projects

In a bid to provide better connectivity in the state, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores in Manipur on August 17.

The event will be held in the presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh at 11:30 AM.

"Manipur will progress on the path of development in new India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh will lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects and will inaugurate Road Safety Project on Monday, 11.30 am on Monday," Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government termed it 'a big day' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy.

"Tomorrow is a big day for Manipur! Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores and inaugurate a road safety project via video conferencing at 11:30 AM. Thanks, Hon' PM Narendra Modi ji for the Act East policy," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

Tomorrow is a big day for Manipur! Union MoRTH Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji will lay foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 Cr and inaugurate a road safety proj via video conferencing at 11:30 AM. Thanks Hon’ PM @narendramodi ji for the #ActEast policy pic.twitter.com/6KJn0A5QEW — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 16, 2020

Paving the way for development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth in the state.