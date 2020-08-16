Trending#

Manipur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000 crore highway projects

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari , Twitter (@nitin_gadkari).

Karishma Jain

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 11:48 PM IST

In a bid to provide better connectivity in the state, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores in Manipur on August 17.

The event will be held in the presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh at 11:30 AM.

"Manipur will progress on the path of development in new India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh will lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects and will inaugurate Road Safety Project on Monday, 11.30 am on Monday," Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government termed it 'a big day' and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy.

"Tomorrow is a big day for Manipur! Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores and inaugurate a road safety project via video conferencing at 11:30 AM. Thanks, Hon' PM Narendra Modi ji for the Act East policy," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

Paving the way for development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth in the state.