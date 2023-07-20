Headlines

Manipur shocker: Centre under fire over May 4 video of two women paraded naked, opposition demands CM’s resignation

The May 4 video which surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

A two-month old video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has heightened tension in the state and sent shockwaves across the country. The May 4 video which surfaced online on Wednesday showing two unclothed women from one of the warring communities being paraded by a group of men who appeared to be taking the women to some location in a field.

According to a PTI report, the video was doing the rounds on social media the eve of a planned protest march by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Reacting to the video, police said that a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. An all-out effort is underway to nab the culprits at the earliest, the police statement added.

The "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors. The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media,'' PTI quoted spokesperson of ITLF as saying.

Opposition hit out at the BJP-ruled Manipur government as well as the Centre. Congress hit out at the ruling government seeking the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

“The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it's absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in his long Twitter post.

"Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well? As the Monsoon Session (of Parliament) starts today, INDIA will demand answers. Break your silence prime minister!" the Congress leader added.

The hill state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, a day before when the incident recorded in the shocking video allegedly took place. Meiteis which are concentrated in Imphal valley and the Kukis occupying the hills have been clashing. Over 160 people have been killed so far.

(Inputs from PTI)

