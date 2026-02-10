Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days

The move was taken as a precaution to prevent the spread of provocative content on social media that could worsen the law-and-order situation, officials said.

Manipur government on Tuesday ordered a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in Ukhrul District, Manipur, after miscreants set fire to several houses in villages around Litan a day earlier. The move was taken as a precaution to prevent the spread of provocative content on social media that could worsen the law-and-order situation, officials said.



The order reads, "In view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul District, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur."



"The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul District for 5 (five) day as preventive and precautionary measure," the order reads.



Earlier, Manipur Police said that while the situation in the affected areas remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A Joint Control Room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate urgent security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The police added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal.



Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition. On January 6, a protest against the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district. The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.



