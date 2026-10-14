Manipur police arrests 13, including minor, for sharing, monetising explicit content on Telegram

Manipur Police arrested 13 people for allegedly sharing women's private videos on Telegram without consent for money, and seized 14 phones and a laptop.

13 people arrested in Manipur for allegedly sharing and selling private sexual videos of women on Telegram. The case also involves alleged CSAM circulation. Arrests were made under Operation Dignity; 14 phones and 1 laptop were seized. Police said further probe is underway.

What is the case about

According to the police, the accused were using several Telegram channels to distribute non-consensual personal films and images of Manipuri women. In the district of Bishnupur, an FIR has been filed. Police claim that the accused were profiting from spreading the content, but they haven't yet revealed the payment method or total amount. The devices that were confiscated are being investigated.

What police are investigating now

Investigators are attempting to determine how the content was acquired, who ran the Telegram channels, how it was shared, and whether additional individuals or financial beneficiaries were involved. Additionally, police are attempting to identify additional victims and track down financial activities. The volume of content and the number of victims are still unknown.

Also read: PM Modi to meet Donald Trump to iron out differences over India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement?

Who has been arrested?

The arrested persons have been identified as N. Rajesh Singh alias Maipakchao (21), H. Dhanajit Singh alias Taison (19), S. Saphaba Singh (19), Th. Cavendish Singh alias Ingocha (21), H. Rojit Singh (19), M. Clinton Singh (28), Kh. Bipin Singh (31), S. Simpson Singh (34), A. Aria Singh (24), S. Alexander Singh (31), K. Rakesh Singh (18), Ch. Robert Singh (27) and one Child in Conflict with the law whose identity has not been disclosed. Police said further investigation is underway.