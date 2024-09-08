Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

HomeIndia

India

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

CM N Biren Singh held an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said. According to police, militants entered the house of a person who lived alone at an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire took place between people of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed men, including three hills-based militants, police added.

In the evening, Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition, comprising the BJP, Naga People's Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state, official sources said.

Soon after that, Singh rushed to Raj Bhavan and met Governor L. Acharya and briefed him on the situation, the sources added.

On Friday, security forces destroyed three bunkers of militants in Churachandpur district after insurgents launched rocket attacks in adjoining Bishnupur that killed one person and injured six others.

Earlier this week, fresh arson took place in Jiribam district after suspected 'village volunteers' burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station area.

Tribal body Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzawl and Jiribam) denied any involvement in the incident.

The district witnessed fresh violence despite representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to restore normalcy and "prevent incidents of arson and firing" in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on August 1.

In the meeting moderated by the Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel, and representatives of Hmar, Meitei, Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were also present.

The agreement was, however, denounced by several Hmar tribal bodies based outside Jiribam district saying they did not have any knowledge about it.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted operations in Mualsang and Laika Mualsau villages in Churachandpur district on Friday and destroyed three bunkers of militants.

"Militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in two locations of Bishnupur district in one of which a senior citizen died and six others were injured," a police statement said.

Police teams and additional security forces conducted a combing operation in the adjoining hill ranges.

"Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed," it said.

Police teams including the Bishnupur SP rushed to the area and were fired upon by suspected militants but the law enforcers retaliated and repelled the attack.

A military helicopter has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling, it added.

High-level security meetings have been held to take stock of the law and order situation, it said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise, the statement added.

People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights on Friday night following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena and Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi and Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic among residents, they added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

Meet woman, mill worker’s daughter who lost mother during UPSC preparations, still cracked it with AIR 14, she is now...

Meet woman, mill worker’s daughter who lost mother during UPSC preparations, still cracked it with AIR 14, she is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement