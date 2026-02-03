Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?
INDIA
Manipur will get a new chief minister as BJP names Yumnam Khemchand Singh its legislature party leader after nearly a year of President’s Rule.
After political uncertainty for a long time, the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur will have a new chief minister. In a major development, the BJP legislature party elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its leader. With this, the two-time MLA is poised to be the next chief minister of the state, which has been under President's rule for nearly a year. He currently serves as a minister in the outgoing government. As he belongs to the dominant Meitei community, he carries with him the onus of getting the confidence of the Kuki community and winning them back to the party fold. The two communities have fought against each other for over one year. The Manipur BJP legislative party elected him after days of speculation over leadership in Manipur. The BJP leaders were considering many names before finalising the decision after internal consultations. The swearing-in ceremony will be held very soon.
Violent protests erupted in June 2025 in the Imphal Valley after the arrest of 5 Arambai Tenggol volunteers, including a commander. Protesters stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding their release security forces fired to disperse the mob. At least three people, including two journalists, were reportedly injured during clashes. Curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur and prohibitory orders on gatherings of more than five people enforced in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.
Mobile internet and data services suspended across valley districts for five days from June 7. Authorities cited fears of hate speech and inflammatory content spreading through social media. Moreh town shut down as residents protested the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man; no violence reported. Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district on the Indo-Myanmar border, remains on high alert.