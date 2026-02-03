Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?

Manipur will get a new chief minister as BJP names Yumnam Khemchand Singh its legislature party leader after nearly a year of President’s Rule.

After political uncertainty for a long time, the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur will have a new chief minister. In a major development, the BJP legislature party elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its leader. With this, the two-time MLA is poised to be the next chief minister of the state, which has been under President's rule for nearly a year. He currently serves as a minister in the outgoing government. As he belongs to the dominant Meitei community, he carries with him the onus of getting the confidence of the Kuki community and winning them back to the party fold. The two communities have fought against each other for over one year. The Manipur BJP legislative party elected him after days of speculation over leadership in Manipur. The BJP leaders were considering many names before finalising the decision after internal consultations. The swearing-in ceremony will be held very soon.

Yumnan Khemchand Singh: Political journey

Yumnan Khemchand Singh hit the headlines when he was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 from Singjamei as a BJP candidate. He got re-elected in 2022 from the same constituency. Singh also served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. He was appointed as a cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh ministry in 2022. He was allotted the portfolios of the Municipal Administration, Housing Development (MAHUD) department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and the Education department. The Meitei leader from Sinhjamei served in the government till February 2025, when President's Rule was declared in Manipur.

(Ethnic violence rocked Manipur in 2025.)