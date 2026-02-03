Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Manipur will get a new chief minister as BJP names Yumnam Khemchand Singh its legislature party leader after nearly a year of President’s Rule.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST

After political uncertainty for a long time, the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur will have a new chief minister. In a major development, the BJP legislature party elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its leader. With this, the two-time MLA is poised to be the next chief minister of the state, which has been under President's rule for nearly a year. He currently serves as a minister in the outgoing government. As he belongs to the dominant Meitei community, he carries with him the onus of getting the confidence of the Kuki community and winning them back to the party fold. The two communities have fought against each other for over one year.  The Manipur BJP legislative party elected him after days of speculation over leadership in Manipur. The BJP leaders were considering many names before finalising the decision after internal consultations. The swearing-in ceremony will be held very soon. 

Yumnan Khemchand Singh: Political journey

Yumnan Khemchand Singh hit the headlines when he was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 from Singjamei as a BJP candidate. He got re-elected in 2022 from the same constituency. Singh also served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. He was appointed as a cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh ministry in 2022. He was allotted the portfolios of the Municipal Administration, Housing Development (MAHUD) department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and the Education department. The Meitei leader from Sinhjamei served in the government till February 2025, when President's Rule was declared in Manipur.
(Ethnic violence rocked Manipur in 2025.)

How did Yumnam Khemchand Singh miss bus in 2022?

Earlier in 2022, Yumnam Khemchand Singh came close to the office of the chief minister after the BJP won 32 seats, representing a majority. Thongam Bishwajit Singh, who was the first BJP legislator in the state of Manipur, staked a claim for the coveted post. It was believed that if the contest between him and the incumbent CM Biren Singh could not be resolved, Khemchand Singh might be chosen as the chief minister. Political observers said that Khemchand had the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological partner of the BJP. However, his hopes were dashed as Biren Singh prevailed and became the CM. Khemchand Singh was sworn in as a cabinet minister, and he was given three ministries as his portfolio: Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

Violence singes Manipur

Violent protests erupted in June 2025 in the Imphal Valley after the arrest of 5 Arambai Tenggol volunteers, including a commander. Protesters stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding their release security forces fired to disperse the mob. At least three people, including two journalists, were reportedly injured during clashes. Curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur and prohibitory orders on gatherings of more than five people enforced in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. 

Mobile internet and data services suspended across valley districts for five days from June 7. Authorities cited fears of hate speech and inflammatory content spreading through social media. Moreh town shut down as residents protested the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man; no violence reported. Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district on the Indo-Myanmar border, remains on high alert.

 

 

