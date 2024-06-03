Twitter
Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners: will be announced Soon.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon
Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024 . The poll for the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur which was scheduled to be held on two phases. During the phase 1 polling on 19 April, it was held for Inner Manipur and three districts of Outer Manipur, which is Kangpokpi, Chandel and Churachandpur. During the Phase 2 polling on 26 April, it was held in the remaining districts.   

This election saw a significant voter turnout of over 81%. In manipur, the two major political parties are BJP and Congress but due to the ongoing conflict, some significant candidates from the Republican Party of India (Athawale) were also fielded with high hopes of winning the election. The Lok Sabha election result will be announced on June 4, 2024. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Manipur along with other states.

Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Check Full List of Candidates 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Thaounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh Inner Manipur Manipur BJP TBD TBD
2 Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Inner Manipur Manipur INC TBD TBD
3 Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur Outer Manipur Manipur INC TBD TBD
4 Kachui Timothy Zimik Outer Manipur Manipur NPF TBD TBD

